All Things Chocolate at The CT Historical Society

Holiday events at the CT Historical Society:

Dec 6: An Evening of Chocolate & Shopping, 5-7 pm, Free

Dec 7: Chocolate-Coated History at CHS! 10a-3p, Free





The CT Historical Society is located at:

1 Elizabeth Street, Hartford, CT

Colonial chocolate bark

Ingredients:

· 12 oz of Chocolate block

· 1/2 cup of Banana Chips, crushed

· 1/2 cup of Peanut Butter chips

· 1/2 cup of Graham Crackers, crushed

· Honey to drizzle

Directions:

Begin by melting the chocolate in a double boiler. To do this get a pot of water boiling, place a glass bowl on top and place the chocolate in the bowl. Set the heat to low to not burn the chocolate and stir often. While the chocolate is melting line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Once the chocolate is all melted pour onto the prepared cookie sheet and spread to about 1/8 inch thickness. Add all of your toppings, as much or as little as you like, then lightly tap them down into the chocolate. Finish by drizzling honey all over the top and then place into fridge for at least one hour. Take out and break into the desired sized pieces.