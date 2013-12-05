New Haven police apologize for delayed death announcement

The following photo of Samuel See was provided by the Yale University website.

The police chief for the New Haven Police Department has apologized for a three-day delay in releasing information about the death of a Yale University professor while in detention.

Chief Dean Esserman said in an email the delay in announcing the death of Samuel See was below department standards and police will work to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The 34-year-old See was an assistant professor of English and American studies. He was charged with violating a protective order, threatening and interfering with police.

Police announced Nov. 27 he was found unresponsive in his cell at the detention facility the previous Sunday.

Police say during his arrest See and officers fell and See was cut above his left eye.

The Medical Examiner ruled out trauma as a cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.