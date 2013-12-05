Report details police response to Sandy Hook

A report by the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association that was released Thursday details the response by Newtown police officers the day a gunman shot his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School last Dec. 14.

The CPCA said that it received a letter in August from Newtown Police Chief Michael Kehoe asking the association to select a group of active members to review the department's response to the mass shooting.

According to the report, the request to review the response was made after information was released to the media on the department's response.

The report said that many elements of the shooting were "analyzed by professionals and amateurs alike, without the benefit of official reports or evidence."

"CNN reported that, 'Police and other first responders arrived on scene about 20 minutes after the first calls.' The News Times of Danbury reported that, 'There is no doubt there was some delay,' referring to the time it took Newtown officers to intervene at the school. These comments were attributed to 'a source familiar with the state police investigation into the shootings,'" the report said.

It took 5 minutes and 57 seconds from the time the first police officer arrived at the school until they gained entry. The report said that after reviewing what occurred during that 5 minutes and 57 seconds, "activity on the exterior of the building drew the immediate attention of arriving officers. As police officers arrived at the school, they received reports of gunshots toward the front of the building, and at the time received information that there was a person running along the exterior of the building."

Police said they didn't know who that person was, so police moved quickly to confront and identify them. The person was later identified as a parent.

"Based on our analysis of the police response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School, we concluded that the Newtown officers responded to the scene rapidly, positioned themselves appropriately, and followed their department policy," the report said. "Since the shooter is believed to have committed suicide at 09:40:03 hours, Newtown Officers were on scene a total of 1 minute and 10 seconds before the shooter committed suicide. Unfortunately this was not enough time to assess the situation, confront the exterior threats, and tactically enter the locked building and engage the shooter."

