Chef Plum Makes Quinoa

Quinoa

Ingredients:

2 cups of water or stock

1 cup of Quinoa

1 tbls olive oil

1 pinch of stock

Directions:

1. Bring liquids to a boil

2. Add Quinoa salt and olive oil

3. Stir and cover on low heat

4. Once liquid is absorbed turn off the heat and let stand for 15 min

5 Fluff with a fork and top with your choice of topping!

Topping choices, Dried fruit with pomegranate, Steamed Kale, Sauteed Veggies with soy sauce

