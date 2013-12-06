Advancing Medicine/Minds to Heal Web Chat

The following is the chat log from Advancing Medicine/Minds to Heal.

8:00

Hartford Hospital:

Thanks for joining us! Anyone have any questions or comments?

8:02

Comment From Faithful viewer

Advancing Medicine tonight was amazing! I like seeing stories like this. You are all heroes. Thanks HH and Channel 3 for showing us these great shows. Keep making them!

8:03

Hartford Hospital:

Thanks for watching and thank you!

8:04

Comment From Cody

We recently found out my dad had a brain tumor in his temporal lobe after he was having seizures at work. They removed the entire tumor and he's better now, it's been a few months.

8:04

Hartford Hospital:

That's great news. I'm glad that he is doing better.

8:05

Comment From Garma

My dtr had an avm that gamma knife helped. But she also has Moya Moya in her brain. Do you know about that brain disease?

8:06

Hartford Hospital:

Yes, that is a condition where some of the blood vessels in the brain are not functioning properly. I'm glad that the treatment helped her.

8:08

Comment From Christine

For the neurosurgeon. I had a craneoplasty in April that was a redo from a brain tumor removed in 1983. I am still in considerable pain. Do you have thoughts about hastening my recovery?

8:10

Hartford Hospital:

There is a pain clinic connected with Hartford Healthcare---I would suggest seeing them for consultation. You can call 860-545-1888 and they will help you to schedule.

8:10

Comment From Garma

Do you have any info on Moya Moya disease in the brain. My dtr has it

8:11

Hartford Hospital:

The Stroke Center at Hartford Hospital evaluates and treats patients with moya moya---they can be reached by calling our referral center at 860-545-1888.

8:14

Comment From Patricia Neligon

I was told I have a 1 cm non cancerous tumor in my brain. Physicians not concerned. It has been over two year since my scan. When or should I have it checked again? I do a disc of my scans. Thank you.

8:16

Hartford Hospital:

It would probably be a good idea to have it checked out again by a neurosurgeon and to have them review the scan. They may want to have you check another scan to make sure it hasn't changed in size.

8:16

Comment From Claudia

Dr Tessama operated on me. He is wonderful. I am forever thankful to Dr Tessama and Dr Spiro

8:17

Hartford Hospital:

Dr. Tessama says thank you very much and thank you for watching!

8:19

Comment From Rick

Can you discuss differences between gamma knife, cyber knife and proton beam for benign meningiomas lying between the meninges (layers) essentially non-surgical treatment alternatives.

8:19

Hartford Hospital:

These treatment techniques are all similiar in that they deliver small amounts of focused radiation safely. There is not a major difference between them.

8:20

Comment From Christine

Thank you.

8:20

Comment From Guest

I live on the west coast, but my sister, who lives in CT told me about this show and I would like to see it. Is there a way for me to see it on line? Her doctor is on this show.

8:21

Hartford Hospital:

It will be posted on wfsb.com under health in the next few hours. Also it will be re-broadcast Dec 21 at noon.

8:22

Comment From Guest

Great commentary on WFSB this evening, caught it by chance. Nearly 8 yrs. ago, I underwent the same procedure at UMASS Memorial in Worcester. My neurologist tried all available AED's; none were able to control my partial complex seizures.

8:22

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you! I hope you are seizure free now.

8:22

Comment From sara

Can repairing an avm reverse any mental/physical damage that had occured because of it?

8:23

Hartford Hospital:

The goal of AVM surgery is to prevent things from getting worse. Sometimes there can be some improvement in symptoms but not always.

8:27

Comment From Aure

Recently (and off an on few years) I've experienced what feels like tingling/tension in base of skull through crown of head and lethargy. Then within a few hours to days I'll have a nosebleed and the tension will be released. Sometimes I'll have pain or numbness in my left side, but nothing has turned up in heart or head scans that doctors have seen explain it. Suggestions to look into?

8:29

Hartford Hospital:

I would recommend evaluation by a headache specialist. In some cases there are treatments with injections of anesthetic or botox to the base of skull which can help if medications don't. The referral line is 860-545-1888.

8:29

Comment From Jon

Advancing Medicine is quality television; we need more shows like this. Please keep producing it (and do more to advertise its airing!)

8:31

Comment From michael

Nine years ago while living in Central MA, I met the Neurology team at UMASS Memorial, Medical School, in Worcester. We experimented with the current AED's at the time; none were successful in controlling my partial complex seizures, many of which I was not aware of at the time. I had temporal lobe surgery in January 2006 and have been seizure free since! WFSB's public service tonight should highlight the advances not ONLY IN MEDICINE but the successes in Neurology in the past two decades, namely the imaging technologies to allow Doctor to diagnose such diseases which can greatly affect one's life. I underwent the procedures mentioned in the program this evening. My confidence in the doctors as well as my scientific background made the process earlier for me and my family. Without the surgery, I would still have seizures and a very limited life style. Today, I can drive a car, enjoy the outdoors, and have the self-confidence enjoy life knowing I will not harm anyone, especially while driving a car, if I had another seizure.

8:31

Hartford Hospital:

That's great that you are seizure free. Neurology and neuro-imaging have certainly come a long way!

8:32

Comment From Guest

Is anxiety and or depression a common issue after brain surgery to remove a tumor?

8:33

Hartford Hospital:

Definitely. It is important to seek treatment for anxiety and depression from a mental health specialist. There are also support groups for people who have had a brain tumor. Our referral line is 860-545-1888.

8:35

Comment From Candice

I was diagnosed with a diffuse astrocytoma in May of this year. I began to have symptoms in late 2012 that an ER doctor had diagnosed as a vestibular problem. The symptoms I actually was experiencing were partial seizures. In April of this year, I had more acute symptoms (tinnitus and double vision) that brought me to the same hospital's ER. This time, I had a CT scan, which led me to my diagnosis. I wonder why many ER doctors do not know some of the first signs of brain tumors. The time it took for me to get a correct diagnosis could have been deadly for some, luckily not me.

8:37

Hartford Hospital:

You may want to connect with your hospitals patient relations department. I hope you are doing well with treatment.

8:39

Comment From Guest

For the past 2 years I have been suffering from seizure like episodes that last for hours and come off and on for up to 5-7 days straight. I've been admitted at Yale 8 times this year - the last time I went (a few weeks ago) they captured the entire event (5 hours in and out of it and not coherent - I have no memory of any of this - or whenever this happens and my memory is scaring me - I can't find basic words, I jump all over the place with disorganized thoughts.

8:41

Hartford Hospital:

That is a good thing that one of your events was recorded. Hopefully that will put you on the right track for successful treatment. If you would like to be evaluated in our epilepsy center you can call the referral line 860-545-1888.

8:49

Comment From Guest

I would agree with Candice. I had symptoms for over 8 years before my brain tumor was diagnosed. The diagnosis ONLY happened after a seizure disorder popped up that I had inherited from my maternal side of the family.

8:50

Comment From Guest

They tried the strongest doses of Depakote and Ativan IV and it didn't slow down the seizure at all - my body doesn't respond to the meds - I have always been very sensitive to medication and do not like taking any. So my doctor said it was an abnormal brain wave - and it's unlike anything they have ever seen - and then said "you are a mystery case and we know for sure you aren't crazy and captured everything" which I wasn't sure if he expected me to be relieved about that - I wasn't. I can't drive, I have severe migraines, lost my job due to this, no money, went from working for the state with the best insurance to Medicaid - which is barely accepted anywhere. It was labeled as a non-convulsive tonic/clonic seizure - cause unknown. My doctor things it may be related to my periods so this month I am trying a BC pill to skip my period and hope that it doesn't happen.

8:50

Hartford Hospital:

We will be wrapping up in 10 minutes.

8:50

Comment From Guest

They mentioned encephalitis - I was diagnosed with Lupus at age 20 but it's considered in remission. I am really looking for a reason might be happening.

8:50

Comment From Guest

Thank you,

8:50

Comment From Guest

Thank you - I will call to make an appointment.

8:51

Comment From Rick

Please discuss how one/Dr decides between staying on anti-seizure meds vs having one of stereotatic focused radiation treatments and the risks associated with those treatments for slow growing meningiomas.

8:53

Hartford Hospital:

In some cases, if the meningioma is causing seizures it may require treatment. In other cases, if the seizure medications are effective and the meningioma is stable in size, it may be appropriate to continue the seizure meds and not pursue radiation treatment. These treatments are all relatively safe.

8:55

Comment From Guest

I was just told an eeg was abnormal because of small spikes in the left anterior temportal region and that means I am having seizures. I have no signs of seizures, dr. tells me need to be medicated. Can this be incorrect information?

8:56

Hartford Hospital:

It may be worth getting another opinion or a more prolonged EEG. I would recommend contacting our epilepsy center for evaluation. Referral line is 860-545-1888.

8:56

Comment From Debbie H.

My son is a patient of Dr. Kureshi. He is very caring and a wonderful doctor. He saved my son's life. God Bless

8:56

Hartford Hospital:

Thank you for your kind words. Thank you for watching.

8:58

Hartford Hospital:

We are wrapping up. Thank you for watching!

8:59

Comment From Guest

Thank you, have been trying all week to get a second opinion,can not get appt.

8:59

Comment From Ellie

Is there anything besides Neurontin thaT can help with parasthesias after spinal cord surgery for a hemangioblastoma behind C1?

9:00

Comment From Guest

Wonderful show

9:01

Hartford Hospital:

There are a few medications that can help with parasthesias. Recommend calling referral line 860-545-1888 for appointment in neuroscience department. Thank you again!

