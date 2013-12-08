CCSU student who set off lockdown to face judge

A student accused of setting off a lockdown and massive police response at Central Connecticut State University by wearing a ninja-like costume on campus is set to face a judge for the first time.

Twenty-one-year-old David Kyem of Newington is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on breach of peace and trespassing charges at New Britain Superior Court. Kyem and his lawyer have declined to comment on the allegations.

Campus police say Kyem wore a hooded Halloween costume with a mask, real sword and BB handgun on campus Nov. 4. Officials locked down the school for three hours and scores of police including SWAT teams swarmed the campus. Students were told to get inside and stay away from windows.

School officials say Kyem has since left the school.

