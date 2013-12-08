CCSU student who set off lockdown to face judge

Twenty-one-year-old David Kyem of Newington is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on breach of peace and trespassing charges at New Britain Superior Court. Kyem and his lawyer have declined to comment on the allegations.
Campus police say Kyem wore a hooded Halloween costume with a mask, real sword and BB handgun on campus Nov. 4. Officials locked down the school for three hours and scores of police including SWAT teams swarmed the campus. Students were told to get inside and stay away from windows.
School officials say Kyem has since left the school.
