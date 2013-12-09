Spiked Egg Nog Pound Cake with Sweet & Simple

Sweet & Simple's Spiked Egg Nog Pound Cake

The flavors of a holiday favorite in a traditional 1:1:1:1 pound cake.

Ingredients:

1 cup cake flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup unsalted butter

4 large eggs

3 TBSP rum syrup*

1 tsp baking powder

A few grates of fresh nutmeg

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Directions:



· Preheat oven to 350°.

· Prepare an 8 x 4 loaf pan with butter and dust with flour (or baking spray) and set aside.

· Whisk to combine cake flour, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt

· Combine butter and sugar in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment

· Whip the butter and sugar until very light and fluffy

· Scrape bowl

· Add eggs slowly

· Add rum syrup

· Scrape bowl

· Add flour mixture

Pour cake batter into prepared loaf pan and bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

*Rum Syrup

Combine equal amounts of sugar and rum in a sauce pan. Reduce until darkened in color, thick and syrupy. Also delicious over vanilla ice cream or added to an after-dinner holiday coffee (top with whipped cream and call it dessert!).

Sweet & Simple Holiday 2013 Menu

Gingerbread Men or Gingerbread Stockings

Personalized and individually wrapped for place settings or stocking stuffers.

Please provide a list of names!

Favors $2.50/each

Plain Gingerbread Men/Stockings $1.79/each

Sugar Cookie Stockings

Personalized and individually wrapped for place settings or stocking stuffers.

Please provide a list of names!

Favors $2.50/each

Plain Stockings $1.79/each

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Our new cake is nearly famous! Perfect all by itself and out-of-this-world with a dollop of whipped cream or scoop of ice cream. Crazy good!

Small (serves 4-6) $14.95

Large (serves 8-10) $24.95

Peppermint Cupcakes

Chocolate-y Chocolate Cupcakes with Peppermint Buttercream and Crushed Peppermints and a Mini Candy Cane

6, 12, 24 - $2.95/each

Vanilla or Chocolate Christmas Tree Cupcakes

Green Buttercream piped to look like a tree with decorations.

6, 12, 24 - $2.95/each

Coconut Cupcakes w/Reindeer Decorations

Our delicious Coconut Cupcakes with Coconut Buttercream rolled in coconut and topped with a happy lil' North Pole reindeer!

6, 12 or 24 - $2.95/each

Red Velvet Cake

3 layers of cake with traditional Cream Cheese Frosting

WRITING: Merry Christmas

Price varies by size, please inquire.

Coconut Cake

3 layers of cake with traditional Cream Cheese Frosting.

Covered in coconut and looks like a giant snowball!

WRITING: Merry Christmas

Price varies by size, please inquire.

Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

Chocolate Cake, custard, plump dried cherries and Jamaican rum.

Best served warm with a dollop of whipped cream or scoop of vanilla ice cream.

$14.95 (Serves 6-8)

Festive Cookie Platter

Our selection of traditional Christmas cookies and chocolate dipped Brownie Bites decorated for the holiday season. This platter includes a generous selection of our signature and specialty cookies. Sure to please everyone! (please indicate if you prefer NO nuts)

Small (serves 6-8) $19.95

Large (serves 10-12 ) $29.95

Almond Breakfast Ring

Danish dough, real almond paste, sliced almonds and traditional glaze. Delicious rewarmed!

$14.95 (Serves 6-8)

Sour Cream Pound Cake

The cake you remember! Perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack.

Small (serves 6-8) $14.95

Large (serves 10-12) $24.95

New Year's Eve Spectacular Assortment

Ring in 2014 with adorable and delicious Mini Cookies, Brownies & Cupcakes decorated in sparkling, elegant while, silver and gold. Please let us know if you prefer NO nuts.

$6/per person, minimum 5 people

