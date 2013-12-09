Spiked Egg Nog Pound Cake with Sweet & Simple

Sweet & Simple's Spiked Egg Nog Pound Cake
The flavors of a holiday favorite in a traditional 1:1:1:1 pound cake.
Ingredients:
1 cup cake flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup unsalted butter
4 large eggs
3 TBSP rum syrup*
1 tsp baking powder
A few grates of fresh nutmeg
Pinch of cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Directions:
· Preheat oven to 350°.
· Prepare an 8 x 4 loaf pan with butter and dust with flour (or baking spray) and set aside.
· Whisk to combine cake flour, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt
· Combine butter and sugar in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment
· Whip the butter and sugar until very light and fluffy
· Scrape bowl
· Add eggs slowly
· Add rum syrup
· Scrape bowl
· Add flour mixture
Pour cake batter into prepared loaf pan and bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
*Rum Syrup
Combine equal amounts of sugar and rum in a sauce pan. Reduce until darkened in color, thick and syrupy. Also delicious over vanilla ice cream or added to an after-dinner holiday coffee (top with whipped cream and call it dessert!).
Sweet & Simple Holiday 2013 Menu
Gingerbread Men or Gingerbread Stockings
Personalized and individually wrapped for place settings or stocking stuffers.
Please provide a list of names!
Favors $2.50/each
Plain Gingerbread Men/Stockings $1.79/each
Sugar Cookie Stockings
Personalized and individually wrapped for place settings or stocking stuffers.
Please provide a list of names!
Favors $2.50/each
Plain Stockings $1.79/each
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Our new cake is nearly famous! Perfect all by itself and out-of-this-world with a dollop of whipped cream or scoop of ice cream. Crazy good!
Small (serves 4-6) $14.95
Large (serves 8-10) $24.95
Peppermint Cupcakes
Chocolate-y Chocolate Cupcakes with Peppermint Buttercream and Crushed Peppermints and a Mini Candy Cane
6, 12, 24 - $2.95/each
Vanilla or Chocolate Christmas Tree Cupcakes
Green Buttercream piped to look like a tree with decorations.
6, 12, 24 - $2.95/each
Coconut Cupcakes w/Reindeer Decorations
Our delicious Coconut Cupcakes with Coconut Buttercream rolled in coconut and topped with a happy lil' North Pole reindeer!
6, 12 or 24 - $2.95/each
Red Velvet Cake
3 layers of cake with traditional Cream Cheese Frosting
WRITING: Merry Christmas
Price varies by size, please inquire.
Coconut Cake
3 layers of cake with traditional Cream Cheese Frosting.
Covered in coconut and looks like a giant snowball!
WRITING: Merry Christmas
Price varies by size, please inquire.
Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding
Chocolate Cake, custard, plump dried cherries and Jamaican rum.
Best served warm with a dollop of whipped cream or scoop of vanilla ice cream.
$14.95 (Serves 6-8)
Festive Cookie Platter
Our selection of traditional Christmas cookies and chocolate dipped Brownie Bites decorated for the holiday season. This platter includes a generous selection of our signature and specialty cookies. Sure to please everyone! (please indicate if you prefer NO nuts)
Small (serves 6-8) $19.95
Large (serves 10-12 ) $29.95
Almond Breakfast Ring
Danish dough, real almond paste, sliced almonds and traditional glaze. Delicious rewarmed!
$14.95 (Serves 6-8)
Sour Cream Pound Cake
The cake you remember! Perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack.
Small (serves 6-8) $14.95
Large (serves 10-12) $24.95
New Year's Eve Spectacular Assortment
Ring in 2014 with adorable and delicious Mini Cookies, Brownies & Cupcakes decorated in sparkling, elegant while, silver and gold. Please let us know if you prefer NO nuts.
$6/per person, minimum 5 people
Visit Sweet & Simple for more information!