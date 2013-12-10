Prudence with a Seafood Casserole

Four Fish Seafood and Rice Casserole

Prudence Sloane

This is for a 9 ½ x9 ½ casserole dish, but can easily be doubled for a 11x14. The cooking time might vary. Fish courtesy of City Fish Market, Wethersfield, CT.

*Ingredients found at City Fish Market.

Rice: This is enough rice for two 9 ½ x 9 ½ casseroles. Best to make this amount and use half.

Rice Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ medium/large onion, diced

1 cup medium grain white rice

¼ cup white wine

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup water

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon turmeric for color

Directions:

In a medium saucepan with cover, saute the onion and garlic in the butter over med low heat until soft but not brown. Add the rice and stir. Add the wine and stir until evaporated. Add the chicken stock, water, salt and turmeric. Bring to a simmer. Stir once, cover and cook over low heat for 15-20 or until the water is absorbed. Can be made the day ahead.

Ingredients:

6 oz monkfish or cod*

6 oz defrosted shrimp, peeled*

6 oz sea scallops*

6 oz crab (comes in a 1lb can)*

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon thyme leaves

½ cup peas

2 cups of the cooked rice

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 teaspoons Dijon style mustard

½ cup heavy cream

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs*

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Oil the bottom and sides of the casserole. Cut the shrimp, scallops and fish into ¾" pieces. Add the all the seafood to the pan and toss with the salt, pepper and thyme. Add the peas, tomatoes and rice. Toss well. Whisk the mustard into the cream and pour evenly over the casserole. Mix the panko bread crumbs with the oil and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes or until the sides are bubbling and the interior is hot.