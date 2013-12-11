Judge: Ex-husband 'culpable' for beating injuries

A Stamford judge has approved a request by the ex-wife of a former Bush administration lawyer finding him culpable for beating injuries she accuses him of inflicting on her.

The Advocate of Stamford reports that Superior Court Judge Robert L. Genuario granted a motion Tuesday for Mary Margaret Farren after her former husband, Michael Farren, failed to appear at his civil damages trial.

Farren says he is in a Hartford-area hospital and was unable to appear in court.

He's being sued as a result of injuries his ex-wife says resulted from a beating Jan. 6, 2010.

Farren, a White House lawyer for President George W. Bush and general counsel for Xerox Corp., has been charged with attempted murder, assault and risk of injury to a child. He's pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

