Raspberry Amaretti with Sweet Maria’s

Raspberry Amaretti ( Raspberry Almond Italian Macaroons)

These tasty cookies are a variation of the classic pine nut topped almond macaroon.





Ingredients:

10 ounces apricot kernel paste ( or almond paste) broken into pebble sized pieces

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 confectioners sugar

1 egg white (extra large egg)

1 teaspoon raspberry oil (or extract)

2 tablespoons raspberry pie filling

Dot of pink paste food coloring, optional

1 cup sliced almonds, optional

or confectioners sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In an electric mixer, combine all ingredients. Mix on low speed until blended.

3. Mix for 2 minutes on medium speed to make a sticky dough.

4. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place cookies on a parchment lined cookie sheet, spacing each 2 inches apart. Press into sliced almonds, or roll into confectioners sugar. Flatten tops slightly.

5. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove cookie sheet from the oven. Let cookies cool on parchment paper for easiest removal.

6. When cookies are cool, use a metal spatula to loosen them from parchment paper.

7. Store in an airtight container.

Makes about 20 cookies.

* wheat-free



