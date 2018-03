Mice Treats



Ingredients:

-Package of Oreo Cookies

-Maraschino Cherries

-Hershey Kiss

-Melted Milk Chocolate

- Almonds slices

-Cookie Icing

Directions:

Dip cherry into the Chocolate

Stick cherry on the half piece of oreo (cream side)

Attach Hersey kiss to the cherry (as the head)



Let it dry

Use cookie icing to make the eyes and the holly berry (red dot in the middle, two green leaves)

Dip end of almond into the melted chocolate

Apply the ears

Enjoy!