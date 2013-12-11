Suspect in 1998 Connecticut death arrested in SC

The following picture of Gerald Brian Tuttle was provided by Surfside Beach Police Department.

A man wanted in connection with the 1998 strangling of a Connecticut woman has been arrested in South Carolina.

Surfside Beach Police Chief Rodney Keziah says 51-year-old Gerald Brian Tuttle was arrested at a home on Tuesday. He faces a fugitive from justice charge and was being held without bond Wednesday pending extradition to Connecticut, where he is charged with murder.

The body of 60-year-old Gertrude Ochankowski was found floating in a shallow brook in a secluded area of East Hampton, Conn., on Jan. 12, 1998.

Authorities said Ochankowski had been washing clothes at a Laundromat when an attacker took her into a vacant apartments, sexually assaulted her, then strangled her. Her car was found outside the building, its engine still running.

Jail records listed no attorney for Tuttle.

