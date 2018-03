To show your support, follow them on Facebook too!

Upcoming Book Signings:



Everything Newtown December 13th from 12noon-2pm (on Church Hill Road in Newtown)

Byrd's Books December 13th from 5-7pm (Bethel CT on Greewood Avenue)

C.H. Booth Library Newtown (Main Street) December 18th from 4-6:30pm

The website for the book is www.lettersfromsandyhook-newtown.com