Holiday Beauty Trends with Rebekah George

To visit Rebekah George's website for more information, click here!
Also read her blog: Get Gorge
RoC RETINOL CORREXION MAX Wrinkle Resurfacing System $22.99 at Walgreens
Proactiv+ Complexion Perfecting Hydrator $29.95 at proactivplus.com
True Glow Sonic Skincare Solution by Conair $99.99 at Kohl's and Target
COVERGIRL Bombshell Volume Mascara $11.99 at drugstores
Bejeweled Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips $45 at New Beauty at Fred Segal in Santa Monica
(P: 310-394-8509)
No Nonsense Super Opaque Control Top Tights $6.50 at nononsense.com