Salmon en Croute with Big Y

Salmon en Croute with Herb Butter Sauce with Big Y



Salmon

Ingredients:

4- 5 once portions Fresh Atlantic Salmon

2 sheets puff pastry thawed

2 eggs for egg wash

2 bulbs of Anise (Fennel) cut lengthwise, cored and cut into wedges and braised in salt, pepper and chicken stock

2 -5 oz. packages Big Y baby spinach

½ Tbsp. Big Y unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions for Salmon:

Start by preparing the anise and spinach and cooling these two ingredients. Place the anise in a pan with the salt and pepper and the chicken stock and braise in the oven set to 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until completely soft, then cool in the refrigerator. Heat a saucepan to medium heat and add in the butter, spinach, salt, and pepper. Stir to wilt the spinach. Drain and squeeze the liquid out of the spinach and cool until ready to assemble the salmon.

Most brands of frozen Puff Pastry come in packages of two equal sized sheets which work perfectly for this recipe. Assemble the salmon portions, cooked vegetables and the egg wash .Beat the two eggs with a pinch of salt for the egg wash. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Season salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Spread the sheet of puff pastry on a lightly floured surface. Dust pastry lightly with flour and, using a rolling pin, roll pastry into a 10 by 12 inch rectangle. Using a sharp paring knife cut dough into 2 equal rectangular pieces. Place the cooked spinach, braised anise and the seasoned salmon portion, skin side up, onto the puff pastry.

Fold the edges of the pastry over the salmon and seal using a bit of egg wash along the edges of the pastry. Transfer the salmon packet to the prepared baking sheet with the seam side down. Repeat with remaining ingredients to form a total of 4 salmon packets. Wrap and refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes or up to 24 hours. When you are ready to serve preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Egg wash the tops and sides of the salmon packets and bake until golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Cut the salmon packets in half, place each portion on a plate and top with sauce. Sprinkle with fresh herbs.

Herb Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

3 ½ Tbsp. Big Y unsalted butter

4 oz. Big Y heavy cream

Juice of one half lemon

1 Tbsp. each fresh chopped dill and parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions for Sauce:

This sauce is to be made at serving time. Place a small stainless saucepan on medium heat and reduce the cream until it thickens a bit. You should have a third of the volume you started with. Remove from heat and add in lemon juice, herbs and butter. Finish by seasoning with the salt and pepper.

Serves four people.



