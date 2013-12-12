Ex-Olympic swimmer charged in Connecticut with larceny

A 19-year-old former Olympian from Suriname has been accused of illegally using credit cards owned by a teammate on the University of Connecticut swim team and faces larceny and other charges.

Diguan Denzel Pigot competed in the 100-meter breaststroke for Suriname at the 2012 London Olympics. He was arraigned Wednesday in Rockville Superior Court.

UConn police say Pigot made purchases totaling nearly $13,000 using the cards between September of last year and May of this year and tried to make another $27,000 in illegal purchases that were canceled.

Defense attorney Frank Russo tells the Journal Inquirer Pigot is cooperating in the police investigation.

Police say Pigot acknowledged setting up accounts on various websites using his teammate's credit card information.

Russo says Pigot was dismissed from UConn and is now at the University of Miami in Florida.

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

