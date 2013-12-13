Holiday Saving with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Visit The Crazy Coupon Chick website or Yes We Coupon for more information!



**Coupon inserts- 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum

Retail:

Savers in Newington is offering 50% off most of the store including clothes, shoes and accessories on Monday Dec 16th! Plus, if you make a donation to them between now and Sunday Dec 15th, you will get a coupon for 30% off your entire purchase!

Drug Stores-

Walgreens:

Today is Friends and Family day at Walgreens! Get 15% off your entire purchase plus 20% off Walgreens brand products Friday Dec 13th only! You cxan print your coupon from my Facebook page or from Walgreens.com :)

CVS-

Great time to stock up on Christmas items! Spend $30 on home decor, candles, lighting, and gift wrap and get back $10 in ExtraCare Bucks!

Grocery Stores:

Big Y- check the front of your flyer for a 10% off your entire purchase good for Senior Citizens on Tuesday only