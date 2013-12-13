Macaroons with Christine Ieronimo

Macaroons

Ingredients:

2 14 oz bags of shredded coconut

1 14 oz can of sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla

1 teaspoon of almond extract (optional)

Melted chocolate chips (optional)

Parchment paper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350*.

Mix coconut, milk, vanilla and extract in a large bowl until evenly mixed.

Scoop spoonfuls of mixture and make into balls. It is best to use wet hands since the mixture is sticky.

Place balls on parchment paper covered cookie sheets and press down slightly.

Bake for 8-10 minutes until edges just start to brown.

Cool on rack and drizzle with melted chocolate chips.

Devour!!

Get more of Christine's Recipe on her blog: Cheap & Easy with Christine