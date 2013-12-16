New archbishop of Hartford installed

Leonard Paul Blair was installed Monday as the new archbishop of the Archdiocese of Hartford.

The Archdiocese of Hartford celebrated a new bishop.

On Monday afternoon, the fifth archbishop was installed at the special Mass of Installation that brought together bishops and cardinals from around the country.

While Most Reverend Leonard Blair is a stranger to Hartford and to Connecticut, he has eagerly embraced what he calls a "new challenge."

Pope Francis appointed Blair, in October, to lead the 700,000 Catholics of Archdiocese of Hartford.

Blair, who is a native of Detroit, succeeds the Most Rev. Henry Mansell, who retired at the age of 76 after serving in the post for 10 years.

Blair spoke about growing strong and doing that in faith and with prayer. He talked about the struggle young people have today with the struggle between good and evil.

Blair said he welcomes his new task.

"I hope that they would expect me to be diligent and dutiful in carrying out my responsibilities and have an open ear or open heart to their spiritual needs," said Blair. "That together we would be a people of pray and faith. I would try to lead them in that."



The installation featured two hours of music and prayer and holy communion as well as church leaders from around the country.

The 64-year-old Blair had led the Diocese of Toledo, OH, since 2003. He also is one of the three bishops appointed by the Vatican last year to oversee an overhaul of the largest umbrella group for U.S. nuns, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.