Easy Winter Dish with Foodie Fatale

Baked Gruyère Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and Fig Preserves*
with Jocelyn Ruggiero of Foodie Fatale
Ingredients
Olive oil (1 tbs per onion)
Red onions, peeled and sliced thinly into rings
8-inch baguettes, sliced lengthwise
Gruyère cheese, shredded
Unsalted butter (1/2 tbs per sandwich)
Fig jam
*Approx ½ onion, 4 ounces cheese and 2 tbs jam per 8-inch sandwich
Preparation
In a large oven-safe skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat for 5 minutes
Add onions, a pinch of salt and mix well with the olive oil
Reduce heat to low, periodically stirring (add more olive oil as needed)
Continue until onions are soft and caramelized, approximately 1 hour
Remove onions from skillet and set aside
(Do not clean skillet)
Set the oven at 350 degrees.
In the skillet over medium heat, melt the butter
Remove from heat
Coat the outside of each baguette with melted butter
For each sandwich, spread fig jam inside on one half, then cover with approx ½ cup caramelized onions
Place Gruyère on the other half
Leave sandwiches loosely open and place skillet in the oven
Cook 10 minutes, or until cheese is fully melted
*Gruyère Alpage, fig jam and Fabled Foods bread courtesy of Fromage Fine Foods & Coffees in Old Saybrook, CT