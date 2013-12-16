Easy Winter Dish with Foodie Fatale

Baked Gruyère Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and Fig Preserves*

with Jocelyn Ruggiero of Foodie Fatale



Ingredients

Olive oil (1 tbs per onion)

Red onions, peeled and sliced thinly into rings

8-inch baguettes, sliced lengthwise

Gruyère cheese, shredded

Unsalted butter (1/2 tbs per sandwich)

Fig jam

*Approx ½ onion, 4 ounces cheese and 2 tbs jam per 8-inch sandwich

Preparation

In a large oven-safe skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat for 5 minutes

Add onions, a pinch of salt and mix well with the olive oil

Reduce heat to low, periodically stirring (add more olive oil as needed)

Continue until onions are soft and caramelized, approximately 1 hour

Remove onions from skillet and set aside

(Do not clean skillet)

Set the oven at 350 degrees.

In the skillet over medium heat, melt the butter

Remove from heat

Coat the outside of each baguette with melted butter

For each sandwich, spread fig jam inside on one half, then cover with approx ½ cup caramelized onions

Place Gruyère on the other half

Leave sandwiches loosely open and place skillet in the oven

Cook 10 minutes, or until cheese is fully melted

*Gruyère Alpage, fig jam and Fabled Foods bread courtesy of Fromage Fine Foods & Coffees in Old Saybrook, CT