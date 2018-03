MACY'S BELIEVE CAMPAIGN

-Macy's Believe Campaign is going on until December 24th at all Macy's around the country.

-Write your letter to Santa, or your letter of holiday wishes, and drop them in the Santa Letter Mailbox at your local Macy's. For every letter received, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.

Visit CT.Wish.org or call 877.203.WISH to find ways to get involved with Make-A-Wish!