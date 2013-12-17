Former teacher pleads guilty to child porn

A former drama teacher at a Connecticut private school has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, admitting he had thousands of images of children at his home.

Sixty-four-year-old Richard Doyle of Litchfield entered the plea Monday in federal court in Hartford. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 10 and faces five to 20 years in prison.

Doyle was teaching at The Taft School in Watertown when he was arrested last year. School officials said Tuesday that he no longer works there and no children at the school were involved.

Federal agents say they found child pornography in directories on the Internet maintained by Doyle, and later found more than 4,000 child porn images on his home computer.

Doyle told officials he never viewed child porn at the school.

