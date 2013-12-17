Hernandez associate dies unexpectedly in Connecticut

Police in Southington are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Bristol woman with ties to former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez.

Tabitha Perry died Monday after being found unconscious and not breathing inside a Southington home.

Perry survived a car accident in June that killed Hernandez's friend Thaddeus Singleton III. Police say she and Singleton, who was married to Hernandez's cousin Tanya Singleton, had a child together.

The Office of the Chief State's Medical examiner said Tuesday that Perry's death requires further study, and police say they are waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

It is the third untimely death of someone with ties to Hernandez in the past six months. Hernandez's uncle, Robert Valentine, died in a crash in August.

Hernandez is awaiting trial on a murder charge and has pleaded not guilty.

