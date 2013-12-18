Newtown officer allowed to remain on disability

Newtown officials won't fire a police officer who hasn't returned to work since the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School because of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Officer Thomas Bean will be allowed to remain on long-term disability, after Police Chief Michael Kehoe rescinded his recommendation to fire Bean on Dec. 5. The town's Police Commission accepted Kehoe's withdrawal of the proposed firing and dropped the matter Tuesday.

Kehoe declined to comment.

Twenty first-graders and six adults were killed at the school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Bean gets half pay under the town's long-term disability benefits, but there's a dispute over how long he can receive those benefits. Town officials say two years, but the police union says 13 years until Bean's eligible for retirement.

