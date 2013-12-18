Snowmobile accident in Ellington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Snowmobile accident in Ellington

By WFSB Staff

Emergency crews responded to Soapstone Mountain in the Shenipsit State Forest in Ellington for a snowmobile accident.

A 19 year old suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident.

Lifestar Medical Helicopter transported the victim to Hartford Hospital.

State EnCon Police, along State Police and local fire department all responded to the scene.

