A Delicious Ham Dish with Jones Dairy Farm

Bourbon-Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

with Jones Dairy Farm



Ingredients:

1 Jones fully cooked semi-boneless or bone-in ham

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons bourbon or whiskey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Directions:

-Heat oven to 300ºF. Unwrap ham and place in a large roasting pan lined with heavy-duty aluminum foil.

-If desired, use a sharp knife to score surface of ham into diamond shapes.

-Combine brown sugar, bourbon, and soy sauce; mix well. Spread half of mixture evenly over top of ham (glaze will melt and spread as it cooks).

-Bake 1 hour; spread remaining brown sugar mixture over top of ham.

-Continue to bake until internal temperature of ham reaches 140ºF, about 1-1/2 hours.

-Transfer ham to carving board; let stand 5 minutes before carving into slices.