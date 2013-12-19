Bristol man charged in crash that killed woman, 83

Bristol police say they've charged a local man with manslaughter, DUI and using his cell phone while driving for causing a head-on crash that killed an 83-year-old woman and injured three other people.

Police arrested 21-year-old Elvis Caban on Thursday morning. He was held on $350,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned later in the day in Bristol Superior Court.

Authorities say their investigation found that Caban's Cadillac crossed the center line of Stevens Street and smashed head-on into an SUV carrying four women last Aug. 24.

Sophie White was killed. An 85-year-old woman was seriously injured and two other women in the SUV suffered less-serious injuries. Caban also was injured.

It's not clear if Caban has a lawyer.

Police say Caban was high on opiates, oxycodone and benzodiazepine.

