Former UConn hockey player joins sex assault suit

A former UConn hockey player has joined the federal civil rights lawsuit against the university, claiming the school mishandled allegations of sexual assault on campus.

The woman says she was raped by a male hockey player in August, 2011. She said she reported the assault to school officials and was advised to transfer and told she was not "stable enough" to be on the team.

According to the Title IX lawsuit, UConn eventually paid for her medical expenses, and refunded her tuition.

The school declined to comment on the new allegations. University attorney Richard Orr says there has been an internal review of the original allegations by four women, who filed the suit on Nov. 1, and the school will respond "at the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum."

