Thieves target Christmas cards

Waterford Police are warning residents to make sure they bring in their mail immediately following several recent Christmas cards thefts from mailboxes.

According to police thieves have targeted neighborhoods around Shore Road, Quarry Road and Seabreeze Drive recently.

The thieves are going after holiday cards believing there to be money or gift cards in the card.

Some of the cards have been dumped in storm grates.

Waterford Police are working to find those responsible for the thefts and alert police to anyone suspicious in the area.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Waterford Police at 860-442-9451.

