Connecticut panel recommends new school safety standards

A state panel is recommending new school security standards in the wake of last year's mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

On Friday, the School Safety Infrastructure Council called for a uniform, school security assessment process to be put in place. Until now, school safety has been determined almost entirely by local decision-makers. According to the council's report, that has led to "a very uneven and unpredictable level of school security design across school district lines."

Under this new proposal, which is being presented to the General Assembly for consideration, improved security is recommended in nine areas of school design. They include things such as surveillance of school perimeters, lighting and access control of parking areas, access control to roofs and communication system with mass notification capabilities.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.