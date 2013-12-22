State police step up enforcement amid holidays

Connecticut State Police have launched a holiday traffic enforcement program aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries.

Operation S.A.N.T.A., or stop another needless tragic accident, focuses on behavior that most frequently causes accidents and injuries, including driving under the influence, speeding and failing to wear seatbelts.

Police say DUI enforcement will increase dramatically during the holiday season. State police troopers have scheduled DUI sobriety checkpoints and enhanced DUI enforcement operations on the roads and highways across Connecticut.

Police are encouraging those who plan to consume alcohol to make plans in advance for a non-drinking driver to bring them home.

