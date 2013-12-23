Nicole Nalepa wears many hats at Ch. 3 Eyewitness News. She starts her day off waking Connecticut up at 4:30 A.M. alongside Scot Haney. In addition to anchoring, she helps Connecticut drivers by providing timely traffic reports on the weekday morning newscasts from 4:30 A.M. to 7 A.M. You can also catch Nicole giving back to residents across the Nutmeg State with the Liberty Bank ‘Surprise Squad’ on Thursdays at 5:30 P.M., and on Saturday mornings she hosts the segment: ‘What’s Going On’.



Before coming to Ch. 3, Nicole was a weekday morning Anchor & Reporter at WWLP-TV/22News in Springfield, MA. She was one of the first “live on-scene” reporters from western Massachusetts, during the manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombing suspect; CNN aired several of her live reports and her coverage contributed to an Emmy-winning newscast. Just days after Hurricane Sandy paralyzed parts of the Northeast, Nicole accompanied local pilots who were delivering aid to one of the hardest hit areas in New Jersey, and documented her journey. She also covered the deadly tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts on June 1st, 2011 and was part of the news team that won two Emmys and an AP Award for the coverage.



Nicole graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Communication degree from Westfield State University. She has had the opportunity to work alongside some of the best writers, producers, reporters, and anchors in the industry. Nicole was selected for a post-grad internship at CBS News in New York on the "Evening News with Katie Couric.”



When she’s not on-air, you’ll most likely find Nicole engaged in some kind of community activity. She dedicates much of her free time visiting local schools, reading to students, emceeing numerous events, and recording a weekly show for CRIS Radio. Nicole is also involved with several organizations and non-profits such as: the Ch. 3 Kids Camp, Autism Families CONNECTicut, Women’s Transportation Seminar, and Wreaths Across America. But despite keeping busy, she also enjoys relaxing at home with her husband and their dog--“Ringo”.

Stay in touch with Nicole by following her on Twitter, Facebook or by sending her an email.