Judge in Hernandez case weighs gag order

A Massachusetts judge may impose a formal gag order in the murder case against former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez after his attorneys accused the state of allowing leaks that jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

The defense said at a Fall River Superior Court hearing that the prosecution has allowed out-of-court statements about the case. They say Hernandez is entitled to a fair trial before a jury that hasn't been "poisoned" by prejudicial information.

Prosecutors deny the allegations and say no leaks have come from the investigative team.

The two sides agree in principle on a gag order, but the judge asked them both to submit specific proposals.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in the June shooting death of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old semi-professional football player.

