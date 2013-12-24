Stamford student arrested on threatening charge

A Stamford Academy student has been arrested after police say he forced his way onto the Norwalk High School basketball team's bus and threatened the coach and players.

The Advocate of Stamford reports that the 16-year-old student whose name was withheld because of his age was charged with threatening and breach of peace. He was released to the custody of his mother.

Three stabbings were reported near Stamford High School after Stamford's 62-51 win over Norwalk last Wednesday.

Police Lt. Diedrich Hohn said that after the game an officer at the school escorted the Norwalk team to their bus when the team was surrounded by unruly Stamford supporters.

An 18-year-old victim suffered a serious wound to the right arm and several cuts and bruises to the head.

