State police launch campaign to stop drunk driving during holiday season

The Connecticut State Police started its campaign which focuses on stopping serious crashes this holiday season.

On Tuesday, state police launched its Operation S.A.N.T.A. campaign, which stands for S-top A-nother N-eedless T-ragic A-ccident.

Police will be cracking down on DUI suspects As well as speeders, distracted drivers and drivers without seatbelts.

Troopers advised partygoers to designate a non-drinking driver and not mix alcohol with driving because it is "unwise, dangerous and illegal."

"Our state troopers are trying to save lives and keep all of our roads and highways safe. Remember, mixing alcohol with driving a any vehicle is a dangerous combination for everyone, and illegal in our state," said Reuben F. Bradford, who is emergency services & public protection commissioner, in a statement Tuesday.

DUI sobriety checkpoints and enhanced DUI enforcement operations, which will manned with troopers, will be setup throughout Connecticut.

Last year, state police responded to 783 crashes with 79 people being injured in those accidents. There were three fatal crashes with four deaths reported.



State police also reported the following holiday enforcement statistics:

DUI arrests: 73

Speeding arrests: 1,027

Seatbelt violations: 59

Hazardous Moving violations (follow too close, distracted driving, etc.): 1,986

