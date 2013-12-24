Connecticut marketplace enrolls thousands on deadline

The CEO of Connecticut's health insurance marketplace says more than 6,700 people enrolled in insurance plans on the state's deadline for obtaining coverage that will begin Jan. 1.

Kevin Counihan told The Associated Press that Monday's enrollment figures were more than double the best sign-up day for Access Health CT since open enrollment began Oct. 1. People still have until March 31 to enroll, but their insurance plans will start later.

Counihan said there was some confusion about Monday's deadline after the federal government announced it was extending it through Tuesday for those using the federal website. That did not apply to Connecticut consumers, who must sign up through Access Health.

Counihan said Access Health plans to work with people who claim they could not meet Connecticut's deadline.

