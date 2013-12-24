State unveils new mental health website

Connecticut is unveiling a website to help families seeking insurance coverage and reimbursement for behavioral health and substance abuse treatment.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced the Department of Insurance's new "mental health parity" website page on Tuesday. It's a compilation of free resources, publications and tools that people can find on the agency's website.

There is a behavioral health tool kit, a step-by-step template that families and providers can submit to insurance companies when seeking pre-authorization for medically necessary behavioral health services. That tool kit was originally launched in October.

Insurance Commissioner Thomas Leonardi says his staff is available to help consumers get the coverage they need and to investigate complaints.

The state has worked to help families dealing with mental illness following the Newtown school shooting.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.