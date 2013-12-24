Fugitive bank robber caught in New York

The FBI has captured a fugitive bank robbery suspect with ties to suburban Long Island.



The FBI says Luis Alomar is wanted for at least 20 robberies along the eastern seaboard in places including New York, New Jersey and Delaware. Alomar was also a suspect in robberies in Fairfield County in September and October.



Alomar was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Medford. The 37-year-old was considered armed and dangerous. There is a federal arrest warrant for him for a holdup in Delaware.



He also is believed to have ties to southern Florida, specifically Palm Beach County, Kissimmee, and Osceola County.



Alomar was in custody and unavailable for comment.



(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)