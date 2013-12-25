Conn.'s Gov. Malloy to run in holiday road race

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he'll be among the runners participating in the annual Scrooge's Scramble 5K run and walk being held in Rockville.

Wednesday's event benefits the Cornerstone Foundation, which is a nonprofit, grassroots social services provider based in Rockville, a section of Vernon.

Cornerstone Foundation offers a soup kitchen - which provides 40,000 meals a year - a clothing bank, youth center and homeless shelter.

The governor is scheduled to step off at 10:30 a.m. It marks the 23rd annual charity run and walk. In lieu of race fees, people were encouraged to make donations to the foundation, which is also accepting gently used clothing and coats, as well as canned goods, paper goods, gift cards, games, books and board games.

