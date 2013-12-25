Governor's nephew arrested at CT. Jewish academy

The nephew of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has been arrested on charges of trespassing at a Jewish academy in Stamford.





The Stamford Advocate reports that police say Kerry Malloy and his girlfriend Courtney Wilson of Stamford were each charged with criminal trespassing, breach of peace and conspiracy after they returned to the Yeshiva Bais Binyomin on Monday after being escorted out earlier.





A phone listed for Malloy was not answered Wednesday and a listing could not be found for Wilson. It was not known if they are represented by lawyers.





A spokesman said the governor's office did not have an immediate comment.





Police say the 28-year-old Malloy, when asked to leave, claimed a constitutional right to observe and inquire about Judaism.





They were released on $500 bond and are to be arraigned Jan 6.

