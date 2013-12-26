Ex-fencing coach pleads guilty to sexual assault

A former youth fencing coach faces up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a high school student.

The Connecticut Post reports that John Tejada of Cheshire, who had coached fencing at Fairfield Ludlowe High and the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club in Fairfield, pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual assault.

The 36-year-old Tejada faces a four-year prison term under the plea bargain. The judge will permit his lawyer to argue for a lesser term when Tejada is due to be sentenced March 14.

Police say the assault took place last year when Tejada was coaching a fencing team.

The arrest warrant says the student's parents found sexually graphic text messages from Tejada on the girl's cell phone.

