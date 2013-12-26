Cards, gifts sent to Newtown after rampage saved

Volunteers have archived thousands of letters, cards and children's artwork that flooded into Newtown following last year's massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The town kept everything. Some of it was preserved in its original form. Others were documented in photos or turned into recycled material that officials hope can be used in the foundation of a new school or to construct a permanent memorial for the 26 shooting victims.

Organizer and Newtown resident Yolie Moreno says she and the town library are working on websites to display the digital images. More than 30 boxes of artwork are being saved for an art installation in town.

Moreno says, "It was important to us that people know that what they sent in was read, was appreciated."

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.