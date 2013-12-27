19-year-old dies, 20-year-old injured in Southington crash

A 19-year-old male died after his pickup truck crashed head-on into a tree in Southington late Thursday afternoon.

Middlefield resident William A. Mazo was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on Meriden Avenue when, according to police, he "crossed over the double yellow lines" and left the road.

The vehicle traveled several hundred feet off road, past two trees and then finally, head on into another tree, police said.

Mazo was pronounced dead on the scene.

His passenger, 20-year-old David Lanning, of Middlefield, suffered "serious injuries" and was taken by Life Star medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital. Lanning's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Southington Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

