One dead in early morning crash in Torrington

Police are investigating a single car crash which has killed one person in Torrington.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 3:36 Sunday morning and has closed Route 183 between Hayden Hill Road and Cedar Lane.

The cause of the crash and the identification of the victim was not immediately available.

