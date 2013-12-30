PETA seeking names of UConn animal researchers

An animal advocacy group has gone to court in an effort to get the names of researchers at the University of Connecticut Health Center who were found to have violated federal guidelines for the treatment of animals.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a lawsuit in New Britain Superior Court appealing a November ruling by the state's Freedom of Information Commission that releasing the names could risk the personal safety of those researchers.

PETA disputes that assertion. Attorney Jeffrey Kerr says the organization believes the public has a right to know when federal rules regarding the humane treatment of animals in taxpayer-funded laboratories are violated and who is responsible.

The health center did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

