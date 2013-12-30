Newtown shooter's psychiatrist surrendered license

Connecticut documents show that a psychiatrist who treated school shooter Adam Lanza years before the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre voluntarily surrendered his medical license in July 2012 amid allegations he had a sexual relationship with a female patient.

Dr. Paul L. Fox told police investigating the school shooting that he last saw Lanza when Lanza was about 15 years old. He recalled Lanza having aggression problems and possibly Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism not associated with violence.

Lanza was 20 when he killed 20 first-graders and six adults at the school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Connecticut Department of Public Health documents show Fox admitted no wrongdoing while surrendering his medical license. Fox's lawyer says it had nothing to do with Lanza's treatment.

Fox now lives in New Zealand.

