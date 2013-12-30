Third Massachusetts DCF worker fired after child with CT ties disappears

As the search continues across several states to find a missing five-year-old, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families is punishing its workers.

Jeremiah Oliver and his two siblings were taken from their New Britain home two years ago when their mother moved them all to Massachusetts.

Jeremiah disappeared more than three months ago. Officials said social workers did not do their job in protecting the kids.

Officials fear Jeremiah is dead but his father, Jose Oliver, is not ready to believe that and keeps begging for a miracle.

"Shame on y'all. Shame on y'all for that because this could have been avoided," Jose Oliver said.



Jose Oliver holds few words back for the MDCF. It was announced Monday that a third social worker has been fired after the disappearance of Jeremiah Oliver.

"Staff missed multiple opportunities to engage the Oliver family," said MDCF Commissioner Olga Roche.



Jeremiah disappeared in September, but it was only reported this month. His sister told someone at school that she hadn't seen her brother in a long time and that she was being abused.

MDCF officials said the three social workers failed to visit the home or do follow ups when abuse and neglect were reported.

The children's mother, Elsa Oliver and her boyfriend have been arrested and charges include assault and battery and reckless endangerment.

"I can't close my eyes without seeing my son," Jose Oliver said. "If I smile, if I laugh, I feel guilty. If I eat something, I think to myself 'is he eating?'"

Jose Oliver said he is now fighting to get two kids back. They're currently in Massachusetts state care.

