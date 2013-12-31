New Haven police searching for missing teen, toddler

New Haven police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen mother and her 2-year-old son.

Police said 16-year-old Alba Vazquez was last seen on Friday in New Haven in the company of her son, 2-year-old Angel Vazquez.

Police said the pair has not been seen or heard from since.

Alba is described as being 5'4" tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and brown boots.

Angel is about 3' tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and brown pants.

Anyone with information into their whereabouts is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

