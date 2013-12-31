Senator gets close look at homelessness in CT

United States Sen. Chris Murphy has gotten a first-hand look at homelessness.

Connecticut's junior Democratic senator spent part of Monday with a homeless man in New Haven, following him from a shelter to a methadone clinic, gathering with homeless men on the New Haven Green and attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Murphy told the New Haven Register he's not looking for new policies to combat homelessness, but wants to see what life is like for transients in the state.

He said the day called for a lot of walking and trying to get indoors.

Many shelters in New Haven do not permit residents to linger for the day, except in certain circumstances such as illness. Alison Cunningham, executive director of Columbus House, says residents are encouraged look for jobs and attend programs.

