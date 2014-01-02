Work on new Newtown school set for summer or fall

Newtown officials say demolition of Sandy Hook Elementary School is finished, and construction of a new school on the same site will begin in the late summer or early fall.

Officials say the property where 20 first-graders and six adults were killed more than a year ago has been graded and stabilized for the winter.

Town leaders expect to decide next week on the location of the new school's access road, and work on the road is expected to begin in the spring. The new school is expected to open by December 2016.

The town is using a $50 million state grant to pay for the new school. The 400 elementary students in the Sandy Hook district are attending a school just for them in neighboring Monroe.

